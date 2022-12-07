Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Shocker: Unexpected Contestants Are Leading In Voting Polls

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants have managed to keep the audience glued to their TV sets, thanks to the contestants' fights, fun banter and friendships. The show is inching towards the grand finale in a couple of days from now.

All the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, namely, Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Inaya, Keerthi, and Rohith, have been nominated for this week's elimination.

According to reports, Singer Revanth and Adi Reddy are leading in the polls with the highest votes. People are predicting that the final race could be between the two contestants.

The shocking aspect of the polls is that Inaya Sulthan is at the bottom of the list. Her fans are rooting for her on social media, saying that she will win the title.

Unfortunately, Inaya is in the queue next for eviction this week. It remains to be seen what future awaits Revanth, Adi Reddy and Inaya in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

