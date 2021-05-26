Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Start Date: Deets Inside

Looks like the wait will be soon over for Bigg Boss Telugu season-5. Probably, we are the first ones to break the news. We had been hearing several reports that there will be no Bigg Boss Telugu this year. If you ask us, those are just speculations because Bigg Boss Telugu season-5 set is getting ready with necessary arrangements.

The show makers are said to have finalized contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season-5. If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Bigg Boss show makers will be putting the contestants under double quarantine period. The confirmed contestants for the Bigg Boss Telugu upcoming season will soon be shifted to a luxury hotel in Hyderabad. The arrangement for season-5 are going on in full swing. The show is expected to begin by middle of July or in the last week of June.

If you are wondering, who’s hosting the show, then, without a doubt, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be continuing as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu season-5 too.