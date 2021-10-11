Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Netizens Slam Shanmukh Jaswanth, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth is grabbing the audience's attention since the very first day of his entry into the house.He became popular putting on a good show in the popular web series, 'Software Developer'.

If not Shanmukh would have been a new face to the Telugu viewers like Swetha Varma, Hamida, Maanas, VJ Sunny.

Shanmukh Jaswanth aka Shannu is one of the highest-paid contestants in the house. Yet, he is not providing any interesting content to the viewers. A section of the audience are asking on social media if Shanmukh Jaswanth will ever perform in any of the assigned tasks after being paid fancy remuneration for his Bigg Boss entry.

Show buffs are trolling him badly on social media. They are also saying that Shanmukh Jaswanth is unfit to be among top 5 finalists or become a winner.

It's going to be a big insult for Bigg Boss former winners like Kaushal and Abhijeet if a non performer like Shannu is promoted by the show makers.

Audience are calling him a useless contestant in the house. They are posting nasty comments against Shanmukh Jaswanth on social media. Take a look at a few tweets:

I am a fan of shannu before #BiggBossTelugu5 ,Apart from his acting skills,pls think about his performance,they are paying him huge,did he participate in any tasks actively till now like sunny,mans,SRC,ravi ?? Did his team won because of shannu participation ?? — Sandeep (@sundeepkris) October 11, 2021

Bringing this immature Kids #Shannu #Siri into Top 5 itself is a big insult to the Contestants #Abijeet and #Kaushal .. They will finish their journey as two of the worst contestants ever in BB Telugu History 🙏👎🤮🤮💦💦 #BiggBossTelugu5 — MyTweetz (@MyTweetz8) October 11, 2021