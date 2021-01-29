Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Launch In Summer 2021:Deets Inside

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality show in Indian television. Show lovers are eagerly waiting with bated breath for a new season. It's been close to two months that Bigg Boss season 4 was ended, Abhijeet emerged as the winner of the season.

The show organisers are busy in finalising the contestants for season 5. It's not easy to forget Bigg Boss contestant Sohel who used to give friendship goals to us during his stay in the house. Sohel will be hosting Bigg Boss season 5 buzz. The latest news we hear is Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning to launch season 5 by mid of April or May.

Looks like Nagarjuna might return as the host for season -5. There will be no change in the host but they may change theme and logo of season. The makers are yet to reveal the launch date of Bigg Boss season 5. The show organisers are looking forward to start the Bigg Boss season 5 as early as possible and they are planning to do two seasons by end of this year. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is expected out to be soon.