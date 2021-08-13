Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Dhee Host Not A Contestant Of BB House

After a lot of speculations, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is likely to start in the month of September. Fans and others have been eagerly waiting for the show. Till now, four seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu have been completed and now we are going to witness the fifth season soon.

According to the reports, Akkineni Nagarjuna who hosted the last two episodes is likely to entertain the audience as host again. Most of the people became fans of Nagarjuna, he impressed audiences with his incredible hosting skills. At times, he gives warnings to the members of Bigg Boss house, and sometimes, he creates a jovial environment. Nagarjuna knows how to control the members of the house. So, it looks like the makers of the show might be willing to rope in Nagarjuna as the host of the show again.

Rumours are doing the rounds that, anchors Siva, Varshini Sounderajan, Pratyusha, Ravi, Lobo, Navya Swamy, Shanmukh Jaswant, and Uma Devi are likely to step into BB house.

It is also said that choreographer Anne Master is going to enter the Bigg Boss house. We all know that Bigg Boss house will have a choreographer as one of the contestants. Earlier, news broke out stating that Anee Master would step into BB house. But, recently, in an Instagram Q&A session, Anee Master made it clear that she is not going to be a part of Bigg Boss house.