Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Buys BMW Bike, Pics Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Lahari Shari of Arjun Reddy fame is going great in her career. Recently, Lahari had hosted Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bangarraju musical event along with RJ Kajal.

Lahari Shari had participated in season 5. She was eliminated in the early weeks of the show itself. Looks like Lahari has managed to earn a fancy amount through the show.

If you are wondering why we think so. Well, Lahari recently bought a BMW vehicle and the the bike's worth is estimated to be anywhere between Rs 3 to 4 lakhs.

Lahari also shared pictures of her new bike with her fans and followers. Take a look at them: