Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Confirmed Contestants List, Remuneration

There are several popular reality shows in Telugu. But, one show which always manages to be in the headlines is none other than Bigg Boss Telugu. Over the past few days, reports are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Telugu could soon start sometime in July or by mid August. The show organisers are scouting contestants for the upcoming season. We have learnt from our sources that the Show organizers are finalising the contestants who are a popular stars on social media.

They don't want to introduce a new face to the audience this time, it is learnt. If you recall, most of the contestants of the last season 4 were new to the audience and the show became a huge flop. Have you heard this? Jabardasth fame Varsha is one of the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 along with Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepika Pilla. So far, these three are the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu. We hear that they seem to charging a fancy remuneration to be part of the show.

Varsha, Shanmukh and Deepika Pilla are popular stars, they are busy with the reality show and web series. They agreed to participate in the show by putting on hold their current assignments. This clearly indicates that they are going to get a fat pay cheque for their participation. Before jumping to a conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation regarding this from the makers' end.

It is worth mentioning here that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be back soon with Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Yes, he is the host for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 too. There's no replacement and we can't imagine Bigg Boss without him after watching the season 3 and season 4 as his hosting skills are much talked about.