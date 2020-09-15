The reality show, Bigg Boss itself is full of drama. Now, in Telugu, we are witnessing the fourth season of Bigg Boss. The contestants are entertaining the audiences with their acts.

The stars of the BB house tries hard to create their mark and definitely, their stint in the show will change the course of their career and will also help them grow professionally. The show has reached its second week already and is gaining huge TRPs.

On Sunday, Kumar Sai made a wild card entry into the house. Looks like Kumar Sai made a late entry into the show but there are chances for him to become the best contestant of the show. If he can entertain in the first four weeks, then there are high chances for him to survive for a long time in Bigg Boss.

Do you know how much he is getting paid? If reports are to be believed, Kumar Sai is getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 2.8 lakh per week. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

He found a place in Telugu audience's heart with his performance in the films like Ee Rojullo, Busstop, and Lovers. In yesterday’s episode, Kumar Sai has been nominated in this week's elimination. Let’s wait and watch whether he will be saved or not. Watch this space for more updates.