Bigg Boss Telugu 4:Amma Rajasekhar Is In Safe Zone, No Elimination This Week?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is getting more interesting by the day. It has been one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television. The ongoing season of the Telugu show is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Contestants have already been nominated for elimination this weekend and voting lines have been closed by Friday midnight. Audiences are eagerly waiting with bated breath to see who will face the axe this weekend. Anything can happen on the show. And there are also talks that there may not be elimination this week at all!

But I am sure this is good news for fans and viewers. It is being speculated that Amma Rajasekhar could get evicted from the show. Everyone is busy guessing who will be shown the door this weekend by host Nagarjuna. With just a few weeks left to wrap up season-4, the contestants have managed to entertain the audiences and continue to keep everyone engaged with interesting tasks and unexpected twists to the game. According to the reliable sources, there's no elimination for this weekend. Yes, what you read is right! All nominated contestants right from Akhil to Amma Rajasekhar are in safe zone. There's no elimination in Sunday episode. Noel Sean has been eliminated from the house due to health issues. Wait and watch.