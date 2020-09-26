Bigg Boss Telugu 4:Akhil Controlling Monal?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been one of the most-watched reality shows in Telugu states. The show has been in the news ever since its premiere for multiple reasons. Undoubtedly, show lovers will be waiting to know what is going to happen in tonight's episode as Nagarjuna will be returning to the show. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been doing quite well and fans are enjoying everyone's performance in the show.

There is a triangle love story happening in the Bigg Boss house between Monal, Abhijeet, and Akhil. The show organizers are also coming up with small video clips of these contestants in between the show to grab the audience's attention.

In yesterday's episode, Akhil is trying to grab all the attention. Abhijeet and Monal are maintaining distance in the show from the past three to four days. Abhijeet became close to another strong contestant Dethadi Harika. But, Abhijeet is unable to divert his mind from Monal though he is talking to everyone.

In a recent episode, all the contestants were dancing, Harika tried to shake a leg with Abhijeet but he took Monal to a secret place to talk to her. Abhijeet asked Monal what did you speak with Noel Sean? She said that, "I said to Noel that I like you." Abhijeet got excited over it. Monal after finishing talk with Abhijeet went on to Akhil to spend time with him.

Monal was asking Akhil what happened to you, why are you behaving differently. Akhil who was furious over Abhijeet's secret conversation told Monal that I didn’t come here to marry you. Later, she asked for an apology from Akhil. Not only that, Monal went on to feed him to make him cool. This has become a hot topic on social media. It is being said on social media that Akhil is controlling Monal so much in the show. The triangle love story of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has grabbed enough attention from show lovers. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets: