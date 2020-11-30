Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner Prize Money Will Be Cut: Deets Inside

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu grand finale is all set to held on December 20. Last night, there was no elimination as Jabardasth Avinash used his ‘Eviction Free Pass’ and he was supposed to get eliminated from the house. Loud whispers are doing the rounds on social media about prize money for Bigg Boss Telugu winner. It’s a wait of just a few days more to the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Most of the contestants are competing to win the coveted Bigg Boss trophy are Abhijeet, Harika, Monal, Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana and Avinash.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Telugu organizers are believed to be planning to announce a cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs to the winner. Speculation is rife that the winner may not really win 40 lakhs, after all! As per reports, after all the tax deductions, the Bigg Boss winner will walk away with a mere 30 lakhs. It is being on social media that show organizers might slash prize money due to COVID.

There are also rumors about who will be the chief guest for this event. Your guess is as good as mine. Jr NTR might appear as the guest of honor on the show to present the trophy to the winner of season-4. However, an official confirmation about his arrival to the event is awaited.

If you are eagerly waiting for tonight's episode. Abhijeet, Harika, Akhil, Monal and Avinash are nominated for the 13th-week elimination. It remains to be seen, whether Nagarjuna will show Monal an exit door or not this weekend. Keep watching this space for more updates