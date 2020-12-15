Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner Predictions: Check Out What Fans Have To Say

With just a week to go for the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale, the guessing game about which contestants will become winner, who will not become, goes on. A number of people have been predicting how the show will end and who will take the trophy home. Most people can be seen supporting Abhijeet who rose to fame with the movie ‘Life Is Beautiful’. Abhijeet's parents also started doing a campaign on social media and urging the audience to vote for him. Abhijeet enjoys massive fan following outside of the house. He is also being hailed for the entertainment that he provides the audience with. Have a look at a few of the predictions here.

My prediction on #biggbosstelugu4 elimination

Harika > Ariyana > Akhil > Sohail Winner Abijeet ey 🙂 — Aditya Bandaru (@AdityaBandaru13) December 14, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 My Predictions :#Abijeet - WINNER

Ariyana - Runner Up

Sohel - 3rd Place

Akhil - 4th Place

Harika - 5th Place#VoteForAbijeet — #BiggBossTelugu4 (@RaamNtr) December 14, 2020

#VoteForAbijeet the only deserving winner this season.#BiggBossTelugu4 @iamnagarjuna @amalaakkineni1 mam, thanks for inspiring him to be animal lover. Being animal lover might have been made him the way he is. pic.twitter.com/cwl7eyk8sm — Suleman (@SulemanSocial) December 15, 2020

It's d one last time we've got to shower our love on Abi through votes & calls to make him D MOST DESERVING WINNER for his dauntless personality - consistency - honesty he's been showing through out d season. ⚠️#VoteForAbijeetOnly-missed calls r equally imp#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/KBo3RiRhzd — LP (@idcidk080) December 15, 2020

Ikkada unnavallalo ekuva sarlu nominate ai save aina person nee nene. Adi ento thelidhu but i am doing something right anipisthundi. Biggboss winner okale avutharu. Naku nenu winner ki arhudini anukuntunnanu. -- #Abijeet#VoteForAbijeet #BiggbossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/TFNfM3ccZm — Abijeet Fans Club (@Abijeet_FC) December 15, 2020