Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner Predictions: Check Out What Fans Have To Say

Dec 15, 2020, 11:51 IST
- Sakshi Post

With just a week to go for the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale, the guessing game about which contestants will become winner, who will not become, goes on.  A number of people have been predicting how the show will end and who will take the trophy home. Most people can be seen supporting Abhijeet who rose to fame with the movie ‘Life Is Beautiful’. Abhijeet's parents also started doing a campaign on social media and urging the audience to vote for him. Abhijeet enjoys massive fan following outside of the house. He is also being hailed for the entertainment that he provides the audience with. Have a look at a few of the predictions here.

