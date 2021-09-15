Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner Abijeet Unwell

Is there any need to give an introduction about Abijeet? Obviously, a big No. He won the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 and created his own mark. He played the game with his mind and emerged out as the winner of the show. He enjoys an incredible fan following in the two Telugu states. He stepped into the film industry with the movie, 'Life Is Beautiful'.

After coming out of the show, the contestants of the house participated in many shows and have organised parties for themselves. Ariyana, Sohel, Akhil, and many other contestants have got good offers but Abijeet who won the show was not seen on any shows. It is said that he has not got any good offers.

Recently, Abijeet revealed some of the interesting things in an 'Ask Me Anything session. Speaking about his movie offers, Abijeet tweeted, "Guys, thanks so much for coming. It’s really difficult to see all your tweets but I can tell you that I have tried very much to reply to everyone. I only have one thing to say right now, my body is my only priority. Health is wealth." Here is the tweet made by Abijeet.