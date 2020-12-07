Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Who Will Get Evicted In Monal's Place?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss is one of the most followed and popular reality shows on Indian television. Bigg Boss is considered as the biggest reality show in India because it creates maximum buzz on social media even before its launch. Only few days left for the current to wrap up. Speculations are doing the rounds about who will grace the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Superstar Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR names are doing the rounds that they are expected to grace the event but BB makers haven’t made any official confirmation regarding the news.

Last night, Mukku Avinash was evicted from the house. Another six contestants are locked up in the house. It is worth mentioning here that all the contestants have been nominated for this week's eviction except Akhil. It is clearly understood that Monal won’t get eliminate even this week as Bigg Boss makers and Nagarjuna trying to push her in the top five even though she bagged the least votes as she is the only glam quotient to the show. The other five contestants are Akhil, Abhijeet, Akhil, Harika and Ariyana. Akhil is the first contestant to reach into the grand finale and he is saved for the next two weeks. Netizens are highly discussing who is going to get evicted this weekend. No, actually, they are asking, who is going to get eliminate in Monal’s place. Yes, what you read is right. Actually, Monal is the weakest contestant when compared to Harika and Ariyana, as makers will save Monal at any cost even if she gets votes or not doesn't matter to them. And They could eliminate Harika or Ariyana in Monal’s place this week. Show buffs have already lost interest, hope and faith on the show as they are eliminating strong contestants from the house. Here are a few fans reaction to this week elimination: