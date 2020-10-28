Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Who Is Getting Paid High, Nagarjuna Or Samantha !

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular stars in both Telugu and Tamil film industry. She acted in many films, impressed everyone with her acting chops. One cannot deny the fact that Samantha can pull off any role easily. Recently, she was seen as a guest host in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 on the occasion of Dasara. Samantha took Akkineni Nagarjuna’s place who actually hosts the reality show. He was out of the city due to ‘Wild Dog’ shoot and it will take another few days to wrap it up. According to the reliable sources, Samantha will be hosting another few episodes until Nagarjuna returns from Manali.

The latest news doing the rounds is about Samantha's remuneration for Bigg Boss Telugu. If reports are to be believed, Samantha is getting paid more than Nagarjuna. Yes, what you read is right. Samantha is believed to be getting paid Rs 2.10 cr for five episodes. Probably, she is charging a movie fee for hosting a reality show for five episodes. On the other hand, Nagarjuna could be getting Rs 8 Cr for the whole season, Samantha taking Rs 2 cr is really a big thing. Likewise, Samatha is getting paid more than Nagarjuna. We don’t know the accurate figures but Samantha's remuneration for reality show has become a hot topic on all social media platforms. An official confirmation is expected out to be soon.

On the career front, Samantha was last seen in an official remake of Tamil hit ’96’ which was remade in Telugu as ‘Jaanu’. It featured Sharwanand in lead role and the film did decent business at the box office.