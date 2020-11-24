Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Who Are In Danger Zone 12th Week Of Elimination

Nov 24, 2020, 13:13 IST
Just a few weeks are left for the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 to be announced and fans have already sharing out their opinion on twitter. Show lovers are highly talking about who will be the finalists of the show and who will get eliminated. As the game gets difficult, fans wonder as to who will be the next person getting eliminated from the show. Last night, the twelfth-week nomination process has been finished, Ariyana, Avinash, Monal and Akhil are nominated for this week's eviction.

 All the nominated contestants are the strongest contestants of this season. In an unofficial polls, Avinash and Ariyana are in danger zone. One among these two will have to leave the show during the 12th week of elimination. It’s a crucial week to Avinash as he won the immunity for the next two week in the task named called 'Election Campaign'. If Avinash escapes this week elimination then he may reach into top five finalists of this season. One thing is sure, Monal is not going to get eliminated as she is playing the game well and giving stiff completion to the housemates. It remains to be seen who will leave the house this weekend. In meantime, take a look at the tweets:

