Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Who Are In Danger Zone 12th Week Of Elimination

Just a few weeks are left for the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 to be announced and fans have already sharing out their opinion on twitter. Show lovers are highly talking about who will be the finalists of the show and who will get eliminated. As the game gets difficult, fans wonder as to who will be the next person getting eliminated from the show. Last night, the twelfth-week nomination process has been finished, Ariyana, Avinash, Monal and Akhil are nominated for this week's eviction.

All the nominated contestants are the strongest contestants of this season. In an unofficial polls, Avinash and Ariyana are in danger zone. One among these two will have to leave the show during the 12th week of elimination. It’s a crucial week to Avinash as he won the immunity for the next two week in the task named called 'Election Campaign'. If Avinash escapes this week elimination then he may reach into top five finalists of this season. One thing is sure, Monal is not going to get eliminated as she is playing the game well and giving stiff completion to the housemates. It remains to be seen who will leave the house this weekend. In meantime, take a look at the tweets:

E week chala kastam elimination #Monal top lo untundi so eliminate cheyaru #Akhil ki bane paduthayi & #Sohel fans kuda vestharu Akhil will be safe when it comes to #Avinash & #Ariyana Avi important to #BiggBossTelugu4 than her So i thought this way — RAJ (@urstruly_raj10) November 23, 2020

#Monal kante mundu #Avinash eliminate aithe chudalani undi😤 Babu nuv akkada anthala podichindem ledu flirt cheydam thappa. Koncham thaggu. #BiggBossTelugu4 — Shrinking Violet (@wingsthatswim) November 23, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 #Avinash gaadu Eliminate aipothaademo ai baaga

bhaya paduthunnaaru😂

Comedy entante ee week Avinash aa Eliminate aipothaadu💃 — MANI🏃💥 (@mani_JSP7) November 23, 2020

Task win Ayina Tharvathe biggboss offer estadu so roju task lo #Avinash ki two weeks immunity echadu ante pakka top5 lo pettadanike 🤔#BiggBossTelugu4 — Shilpa Reddy (@Shilpa_Reddy_D) November 24, 2020

E week save avalo ga no elimation lekapothey e week pakka eliminate Ary candidate avinash eyy #BiggBossTelugu4 #Avinash — Prasanth s (@prasanthkumar88) November 24, 2020

Ee week eliminate avvaka pote apudu avinash nxt 2 weeks ki immunity...

Akhil n avinash madya election ayyindi...

Monal n sohel akhil ki vesaru vote

Abika n ariyana avinash ki vesaru....😑🥴#BiggBossTelugu4 #Abhijeet #sohelforthewin #VoteForAriyanaGlory #Avinash #Akhil https://t.co/5js8yRnTlW — Avanthika♥🔥 (@Avanthi2409) November 24, 2020