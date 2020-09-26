Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Top TV Host Predicts Abhijeet Will Be In Top 3

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Abhijeet is the man of the hour ever since he won the task in Humans vs Robots. Sohail and Mehaboob yelled out at Abhijeet for cheating the game and even used foul language against him. Abhijeet didn’t utter a single word and asked them to nominate him in next week's elimination list. Show lovers were surprised by looking at the way Abhijeet spoke to them. But, TV host Anchor Ravi who became household with ‘Something Special’ show stated that he wasn’t surprised for Abhijeet’s behavior.

Ravi stated to a leading tabloid that, " I saw the promo of Bigg Boss in which Abhijeet comes with a kidnap plan and contestants yelled at him. The video didn’t really surprised or stunned me, I saw MS Dhoni in Abhijeet. He went on to state that Abhijeet is really not a kind of fighting or angry person. Abhijeet has the power to handle any situation and can settle the matter by talking. He really doesn’t know to get into fights. Abhijeet is really a silent person." Ravi shared one of the incidents, "We were all dancing at a party and Abhijeet also attended the party. When he was asked to dance, Abhijeet told them that he will dance only for the Salsa dance type of songs. If Abhijeet wants to achieve anything, he won’t leave until he gets it. Definitely, Abhijeet will be in the list of top three finalists of this season. If Abhijeet does something wrong tomorrow, I will take responsibility to criticize him.”

This piece of news really makes Abhijeet's fans extremely happy. Can’t wait to watch tonight's episode because Nagarjuna will be returning to the show to judge the performance of contestants. He will also eliminate one contestant from the show. Currently, Ariyaana and Mehaboob are in the danger zone. Let’s wait and see who will face eviction this weekend. Watch this space for more updates.