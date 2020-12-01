Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Time Slot Changed Over Low TRPs?

Looks like it will become huge task for Akkineni Nagarjuna who is the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 to declare the winner of the show. For the past few days, he has been hosting the show and Nagarjuna could also have one favorite contestant.

We don't know who that is because Nagarjuna never opened anything about their contestants. Probably, Nagarjuna might want to be out of controversies from critics and viewers, so that could be the reason he hasn't shown any partiality to any contestant.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is heading toward finale and the show has become tough among the top contestants of the season. Contestants Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Akhil, Ariyana, Avinash and Monal are in a race to compete in the grand finale.

As per the latest sources, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 timings are likely to change from 9:30 to 10 pm and the show would be telecasting @10 pm from December 7. It is being said that the show is likely to get telecast from 10 pm. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited from the show organizers end. In the meantime, take a look at the tweet which is spreading like wildfire on social media for more information:

Can't wait to know who will be the winner of this season. Talking about this week elimination, Monal or Avinash might get eliminated from the show this Sunday. Watch this space for more updates.