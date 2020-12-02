Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Ticket To Finale: Sohel, Akhil Overtake Abhijeet To Reach Finals

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going to increase its entertainment and drama as the show is inching towards the grand finale. There’s no need to mention the contestants' performance because the passion to win the show is now reaching the sky among the contestants. Last night, we saw the contestants were competing with each other to reach the second level of the grand finale. Abhijeet, Harika, Akhil and Sohel are qualified for the second level. The second level task seems to be a ‘Flower Task’ and the contenders are Abhijeet, Harika, Akhil and Sohel.

If reports are to go anything by Abhijeet and Harika are disqualified from flower task. Sohel and Akhil are qualified for the third level ‘Tatoo task’. It remains to be seen who will win in the last round of the Grand finale, whoever wins the task the contestants will be out from the next nominations and Sohel or Akhil could be the first contestant to reach the grand finale. Speculations are doing the rounds that Akhil won the finale ticket but it’s not official confirmed anywhere on social media or from the maker's end.