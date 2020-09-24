Bigg Boss Telugu 4: This Contestant Can Be Evicted This Week

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going to be uproarious this week. We have already witnessed a fierce fight between Abhijeet, Soheli, Mehaboob at the Bigg Boss house in the Humans vs Robots task. Show lovers are highly talking about these contestants on social media. Some of them are heaping praise on Abhijeet for his game plan and a few of them are slamming him on social media. A few sections of people are making funny memes on Mehaboob.

As you all know, seven contestants are nominated for this week’s elimination. Devi Lasya, Ariyanna, Monal, Harika, Mehaboob and Kumar Sai are in the list. Among these Monal, Kumar Sai, Harika and Mehaboob survived last week's elimination. Show lovers are eagerly waiting for the weekend's episodes as well as to know who will bid goodbye to the show.

If sources are to be believed, Ariyanna and Mehaboob are believed to be in the danger zone. They are getting the least votes compared to others who are nominated in the list. Both are the strongest players in the house. It is being said that among these two, one will walk out of the house this Sunday. The buzz on social media predicts that Mehaboob might face eviction this weekend. We don’t know how far this news contains truth but this piece has gone viral on social media.

If you are a fan of either Mehaboob or Ariyanna and felt upset reading that they are in the danger zone, then, we have some interesting news to cheer you all up. According to reliable sources, Swathi Deekshit will be soon entering in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as a wild card entry. She will be the third contestant who enters the show as a wild card entry after Kumar Sai and Jabardasth Avinash.