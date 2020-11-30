Bigg Boss Telugu 4: After No Eviction Week, Five Contestants Get Nominated For Elimination in 13th Week

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is getting interesting with each passing day. As you all might aware, last night, there was no elimination, all seven contestants left in the game, this week we are likely to see many differences between the housemates in the house. New week, new nominations and an all-new dose of fights and arguments that is exactly how a Monday in the Bigg Boss house looks like.

The latest buzz on social media suggests that Abhijeet, Harika, Monal, Akhil and Avinash are nominated for this week eviction. The nomination process might surprise all especially Abhijeet fans because Harika is likely to nominate Abhijeet for this week's eviction. Although the nomination task is still a mystery. There are maximum chances for Monal or Avinash to get eliminated this week compared to other housemates. They all are strong contestants with a massive fan following than Monal and Avinash in the house. Who will get evicted this week? Do let us know. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

This week Nominated contestants list : Monal Abhi Harika Akhil Avinash#BiggBossTelugu4 — Vihu (@MeeVHaariii) November 29, 2020

Who will be eliminated from bb house according to Unofficial list of contestants nominated for elimination this week ? #BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu #BiggBossSeason4 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBossTelugu4 — sumukh (@SumukhSm11) November 29, 2020

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Week 13 Nominated Contestants#Monal#Harika#Avinash#Akhil#Abhijeet Don't forget to vote on Hotstar

Follow @iBiggBossTelugu For Unofficial Vote Poll Visit https://t.co/EdK9Por4zp Whom you are going to Vote for?

Comment below!! Retweet#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/YjIiZRAG6X — Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Voting Results #BiggBossTelugu4 (@iBiggBossTelugu) November 29, 2020