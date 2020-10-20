Bigg Boss Telugu 4: These Five Contestants May Enter Finals!

Bigg Boss is the most popular reality shows in the two Telugu states and it is hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. With each passing day, the show is becoming tough as well as challenging for the housemates. By now it is not too difficult to predict the top five contestants of the season, isn't it? Abhijeet, Avinash, Sohel, Lasya, and Akhil might become the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 4 because all of them are entertaining the audiences and they have managed to show a very strong personality.

Lasya: She is one of the popular faces in the house. She gained a huge fan following with the ‘Something Special’ show. Ever since she entered the show, audiences are considering her as a good player. She never had any ugly fights with her fellow contestants. But, many times she has been nominated for evictions.

Abhijeet : He made his Telugu debut with the movie ‘ Life Is Beautiful’ and the film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office. He is playing a genuine game without hurting others. In last night's episode, he was nominated for this week's eviction. Abhijeet’s mission is to win the Bigg Boss title.

Avinash : He is also one of the popular faces in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. He got into the limelight with the reality show ‘Jabardasth’ which changed everything for him. Recently, Nagarjuna declared him as the best entertainer in the house. For the first time, he was nominated.

Sohel: He is very bold and talented person in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Most of the audience didn’t know when he entered the show. But, in a very short span of time, Sohel has become the audience's favorite person. He has the potential to reach up to finals. It's left to see what the future holds for him.

Akhil: He is also one of the strongest contestants in the house. The show organizers are giving more screen space to Akhil and Monal who are behaving like a couple in the house. Luckily, he isn’t into nomination list this week. He may be in the top five finalist list but there are less chances for him to become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

This is only an assumption of our ideas based on Twitter talk. We are also as eager as you like to know who will be the winner of this season.