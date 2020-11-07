Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Telugu Audience Favourite Contestant To Win Trophy

Looks like Akkineni Nagarjuna could have been on cloud nine as the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is receiving a thunderous response from all quarters. Finally, the fourth edition of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is ruling the TRPs charts. The reality show is being collected significant attention from audiences and fans alike. Fans are eagerly waiting to know the name of the winner and the show is inching towards finale. But, we have to wait for some time until the date of the grand finale is announced from the makers end.

In the current season, the actor Abhijeet who rose to fame with ‘Life Is Beautiful’ has been winning the hearts of the audience. Among some of the strong contestants like- Sohel, Avinash and Akhil, fans are rooting for Abhijeet and he is expected to sustain in the game till the finale and Abhijeet has maximum chances to become the winner of this season.

One cannot deny the fact that Abhijeet is not performing well in the physical tasks as he had a shoulder injury that’s why he is unable to give his best in the tasks. Abhijeet on several instances took a stand on certain things without being afraid of the consequence, when housemates thrown challenges at him as he can’t perform well in the task. Abhijeet is enjoying a lot of attention for his cool nature and the way he handles every situation in the house. These are few qualities of Abhijeet who has a potential to become winner, the latest question doing the rounds will audience favourite contestant will walk out with the trophy is yet to be seen.