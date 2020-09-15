Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Surya Kiran's Elimination Was Pre-Planned?

Bigg Boss contestant Surya Kiran got eliminated in the first-week. His elimination came as a huge shock to his fellow mates and audience. According to reports, Surya Kiran is an energetic person, why he failed to grab the audience's attention has become a mystery point. Are there any other reasons for his elimination? This point has become a hot topic on social media circles.

If reports are anything to be believed, Surya Kiran's elimination was pre-planned it seems. The show makers wanted him only for one week and they even paid a huge remuneration for seven days for his stay in the house.

You might get a question, what’s the actual reason for his elimination? Surya Kiran is believed to be doing a new film with one of Akkineni stars. And he is busy with the scripting but with whom he is going to work is yet to be known. It has become a tough task for the show organizers to convince stars to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

The makers are believed to have requested Surya Kiran to give his dates. He did how the makers wanted and walked out of the show after one week, sources revealed. We don’t know how far this news contains truth but an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

The other housemates have continued to entertain the audience and kickstarted the second week with new twists and turns. Do you know this? Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohel, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet are nominated for this week's eviction.