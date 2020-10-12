Nagarjuna looked in his elements on Sunday Funday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. He took punches from the contestants and even delivered them softly without any issue. His interactions with Avinash mainly, are the highlight of the episode.

The way he cornered Abhijeet on the issue of being close to Monal Gujjar while Akhil Sartak is talking like Arjun Reddy made even all the contestants along with Monal burst out into big laughter. Ariyana lifting Avinash and Mehboob doing crunches while carrying Sujatha should be termed as highlighting fun moments of the episode.

Everyone expected anti-climax on Sunday as on Saturday Gangavva voluntarily exited from the show. But show producers did go ahead with elimination. They did not give any hints about new compensating entry into bigg boss by another old or new contestant, yet.

Kumar Sai's dumbcharades comedy punch on Sohel seems to have upset him. This might turn into a major issue as Sohel doesn't take things lightly. Sujatha got evicted on Sunday and she jokingly challenged Avinash that she will see how he will get married after coming out of the house.

She gave the Bigg Bomb task to Sohel who protested in a funny manner that he is the captain and he shouldn't be working. Nagarjuna had to clarify to him that Captain will only have immunity from nominations but he has to work. On the whole, Sujatha and Gangavva exit from the show in one week has opened the game for Lasya Manjunath, Noel Sean, Abhijeet, Monal and Akhil. Mehboob, Amma Rajasekhar, Sohel, Divi, Ariyana, Harika and Avinash should pick their game from here on to be able to match them.

On a side note, several viewers thought Monal's dress revealed a bit too much and Bigg Boss editors kept cutting back to her. She could easily turn eyes towards her but for a family show, the dress felt a little inappropriate.