Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Sohel May Be In The Top 5 Finalists!

One cannot deny the fact that Sohel is winning the hearts of the audience. He was in news for his anger issues and aggressive behavior towards the other contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

So far, the reality show has completed 55 episodes and the show is expected to have a grand finale in the second week of December. Probably, five more contestants may be eliminated from the show in the next few weeks. If you take a look at the contestants who are in the house are Akhil, Abhijeet, Avinash, Ariyana, Mehaboob, Monal, Lasya, Harika, Sohel and Amma Rajasekhar. The social media suggests that Amma Rajasekhar may leave the house this weekend. Abhijeet, Avinash, Akhil, Sohel, Lasya may be the top five finalists. Among all, Abhijeet, Avinash and Lasya are the popular faces among the telugu audience even before they made entry into Bigg Boss house. Sohel is one of the strongest contestants in the house. Recently, Nagarjuna suggested Sohel to control his anger and he is putting his 100 percent efforts in playing the game.

It has been more than two weeks since Sohel is staying silent by controlling his anger. He changed a lot and found a place in people's hearts. He is playing the game genuinely and his fans are sharing an opinion on Twitter that Sohel could be in the top five finalists of this season. We shouldn’t be shocked if Sohel walks out of the house with the winner title. Let’s wait and watch what future holds for Syed Sohel Ryan.

Sohel got huge fame with the movie Eureka. He acted alongside Dimple Hayathi.