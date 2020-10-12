Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Sohel Is Going To Save This Contestant With Special Power?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is taking new twists and turns. People are loving the show and we think that they might not be giving a miss to the show. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been on an interesting mode with 13 contestants locked in the house. The actual game is going to begin from this week onwards.

Those who are new to the story, Sujatha was evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 after Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Devi Nagavalli, and Swathi Deekshith. While leaving the show, Sujatha dropped Bigg Bomb on Sohel who has become captain of the house in last week's captaincy task. He has to wash all the vessels in the house for the whole week. The contestants can’t nominate him for this week's eviction because he has the immunity of Captain. According to the latest reports, Monal, Kumar Sai, Akhil, Abhijeet, Lasya, Divi, Dethadi Harika, Mehboob and Ariyana are likely to be nominated for this week's elimination.

If reports are to be believed, Sohel will get a special power to save one person from the nomination list. Sohel is going to save Mehboob from the nomination list as they are close friends in the BB house. They always shell out friendship goals to their fans through the show. If Sohel saves Mehaboob, then this is going to be another proof for their true friendship. Can’t wait to watch tonight’s episode.