Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Sohel and Akhil Have To Careful!

Abhijit, Sohel, Akhil, Avinash seem to be the best bets among the boys and the contestants that we can believe to go the distance till the final weeks.

Amma Rajasekhar, Mehboob seem to have very limited crowd support at the moment. Lasya, Divi have been able to survive in the house without getting too controversial.

But Monal Gujjar, Ariyana, Harika have been under the scanner of the public right from the day one. Their looks made them famous in the initial days but now, they seem to be getting on the nerves some regular viewers.

Issues with these contestants will act against Sohel, Akhil in the long run. At least the present situation indicates this. Abhijit seems to have taken the advice of Nagarjuna to his heart and slowly, he is changing his game plan.

He might turn out to be crowd favourite in coming weeks for sure. Avinash has become a crowd favourite with his quality to entertain them. Gangavva has a settled fan base to help her stay in the house till three to four weeks before finals.

Sohel and Akhil seem to be finding it tough to connect with audiences as much as they thought they might have. Arguments with Ariyana has changed the impression about Sohel among the public. His recent tussle with Amma Rajasekhar also did not help him.

Akhil's love stories are not helping him either. Noel Sean seems to be calming down and thinking about a different strategy now-a-days. Let's hope the season will open up better in coming weeks otherwise, the game seems to be poised for Abhijit, Avinash, Gangavva, silent killer Lasya to take over. Interesting times ahead for sure.