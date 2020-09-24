Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the most-watched shows on television. Looks like the new season could also become the most successful season of all. The show has become a hot topic on all social media platforms. Some of the contestants are getting trolled for their aggressive behaviour by different people.

The show is in its third week, contestants have started having big fights in the humans vs robots task. Sohail lost his temper, yelled and lashed at Abhijeet for kidnapping Divi. People are talking about his aggressive behaviour in the show. Some reports claim that Sohail Ali Khan is having fights with his fellow mates on his own whims. Unnecessarily, he is also getting irritated on small issues and he seems to be the one who doesn't want to get to adjust with few contestants especially with Kumar Sai. Sohail Ali Khan is believed to be maintaining a good relationship with only selected contestants.

In recent episodes, Sohail had clashed with Ariyaana and Kumar Sai. He is completing dominating other contestants with his voice. He is creating a lot of ruckus in the house. A few sections of people say that Sohail Ali Khan might be doing this to gain attention from the public. Currently, Sohail Ali Khan's hyper nature has become a hot topic on social media.