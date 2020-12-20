Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Shocker: Sohel Eliminated, Akhil No.2 And Winner Abijeet
The countdown for the grand finale of Telugu Bigg Boss season 4 has started. Show buffs can't wait to know who will walk away with the winner's trophy. With just a few hours left for the final episode, all eyes are on tonight's episode when host Akkineni Nagarjuna will probably throw hints at who will be evicted in the final round. The last contestant that was evicted from the house was Ariyana, however, the latest one is to leave the house is Sohel. Although it's confirmed, the confirmation will only get in tonight’s episode. This piece of news will surely disappoint Sohel fans as his elimination came as a huge shock to them.
Abhijeet would emerge as the winner whereas Akhil Sarthak could end up as runner of the season. In the first season of Bigg Boss, Shiva Balaji emerged out as the winner and in the second season, Kaushal took the trophy. In the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu, Rahul Sipligunj was the winner and Sreemukhi stood as the runner-up.
Shoel 25L tesukuni quit ayithy best decision ey#BiggBossTelugu4 #BBTeluguGrandFinale
— Sai Kiran 😎🔥 (@Saikiran2723) December 20, 2020
Chala daring decision!!!
Mind-blowing asalu 😂#Sohel nuv kiraaakkkk💥
#BiggBossTelugu4 #BBTeluguGrandFinale
— Alonesoul (@wittynquirky) December 20, 2020
#BiggBossTelugu4
Excellent decision by Sohel
I have voted for him n iam happy with his decision
— Arshita (@ArshitaMd) December 20, 2020
#BiggBossTelugu4#Sohel💚ద్వార Runner కాబడ్డ Akhil కి నా హృదయపూర్వ క శుభాకాంక్షలు.#Abijeet❤
— Kranthi😎 (@Kranthi0045) December 20, 2020
What did i just listen?😂😂#Sohel chose 25 lakhs briefcase, thinking that #Akhil might win.
But, #Abijeeth won the show.
Last ki, #Karivepaku ayindi #Akhil 😂😂#BiggBossTelugu4
— Deepak Kovoor (@deepak_kovoor) December 20, 2020
MY BOYYY WONNNN 💙🤙🏻🔥
Yayyyyyyy, I'm happiest right now. 😍❤️#BBTeluguGrandFinale#Abijeet | #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/FjPDlXr8mj
— ` 𝓈Ⓡ𝓊 • 🖤 (@Sruthi_tweetx) December 20, 2020
malli sacrifice ani dialogs kottakandi..tana frnd chepad vinad..akki dream top2 mony kadu teskole iddar vala vala places lo correct...pratisari edo tanu god anatu papam anakandi..TTF alane chesaru malli alane chestunar #BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/GFgbdX3U7V
— Veerender (@Veeren11397) December 20, 2020
@Abijeet super happy GA undu 🌿 runner 🥈 #BiggBossTelugu4 #BBTeluguGrandFinale pic.twitter.com/SRvaObSyMn
— JACK_46™ (@PSDeepak5) December 20, 2020
Ariyana ki vachina votes ki value lekunda 4th place ke thosesaru. Harika ki Host tho thokkincharu
Sohel ki mathram prize money 25 l
Biased show 😏 #BBTeluguGrandFinale#BiggBossTelugu4
— Veera (@Veera_kohli) December 20, 2020
#BiggBossTelugu4winner #BiggBossTelugu4
Abhi winner 50lakhs
Sohel actual runner but took 35lkhs
Akhil:- karvepak Sohel sacrifice chestae finale ke medal geluchukunnad Sohel sacrifice chestae runner ayad
Mean while ayyagari fans we love karvepak anta 😂😂
— Sandeep (@Sandeep33830428) December 20, 2020
Papam madyalo Akhil fool ayadu😬
Atu money kuda rala nd runner up position kuda sohel sacrifice vala vachindi#BBTeluguGrandFinale #BiggBossTelugu4
— Manasa (@NameisManasa) December 20, 2020
We love you #Sohel 😍💖
He will be donating 10L to orphanage 💕@RyanSohel 💖#BBTeluguGrandFinale #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/RmU8rOZyZS
— Alonesoul (@wittynquirky) December 20, 2020
Let’s bang the event #Abijeet winner of #BiggBossTelugu4 🥳🥳🥳🎉🍾#BBTeluguGrandFinale #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/yd4s4trT9T
— change seeker ✊ (@changeseeeker) December 20, 2020
25 లక్షల డబ్బు, #BiggBossTelugu4 ద్వారా వచ్చిన పేరు...
వచ్చిన కొత్తలో.. ఇస్మార్ట్ సొహైల్ ..ఇస్మార్ట్ సొహైల్... అంటుంటే ఏంటో అని అనుకున్నా
నిజంగానే...ఇస్మార్ట్ సొహైల్ 🤗#BBTeluguGrandFinale https://t.co/NPt7G6fKhk
— నారాయణ స్వామి కోనూరి (@kvnswami) December 20, 2020