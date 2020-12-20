Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Shocker: Sohel Eliminated, Akhil No.2 And Winner Abijeet

The countdown for the grand finale of Telugu Bigg Boss season 4 has started. Show buffs can't wait to know who will walk away with the winner's trophy. With just a few hours left for the final episode, all eyes are on tonight's episode when host Akkineni Nagarjuna will probably throw hints at who will be evicted in the final round. The last contestant that was evicted from the house was Ariyana, however, the latest one is to leave the house is Sohel. Although it's confirmed, the confirmation will only get in tonight’s episode. This piece of news will surely disappoint Sohel fans as his elimination came as a huge shock to them.

Abhijeet would emerge as the winner whereas Akhil Sarthak could end up as runner of the season. In the first season of Bigg Boss, Shiva Balaji emerged out as the winner and in the second season, Kaushal took the trophy. In the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu, Rahul Sipligunj was the winner and Sreemukhi stood as the runner-up.



