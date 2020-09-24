Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Second Week TRP Ratings

King Nagarjuna is hosting the ongoing Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and the show is being aired for more than 10 days now. Bigg Boss is not only grabbing the headlines but the show has managed to make a place for itself among the top ten reality shows of Telugu.

If you may recall, recently, we have told you, the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu has created a record with viewership and the latest edition registered an 18.5 TRP rating. That’s not all, it went on to beat the numbers of the last season.

The latest we hear is that Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has managed to hold a decent TRP rating even in its second week. Are you waiting to know it, then why late? According to reliable sources, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is continuing with its trend of good TRP ratings. Talking about the show's second-weekend TRP rating, it seems to be 10.72 while on weekdays the show holds an average of 8.05 TRP rating, as per sources.

Those who are new to this story, we have some interesting news for you all. According to reliable sources, Swathi Deekshith will soon be entering into Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as a wild card entry.