Director Surya Kiran has become the first inmate of the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 season to get eliminated. The first elimination of the season will be telecast in Sunday's episode. The Sunday's episode was also shot on Saturday and it is confirmed now, as per sources close to the reality show, that the director was indeed eliminated from the house, that making his stay in the Bigg Boss house very short-lived.

The audiences clearly went with what they have seen during the first week and their opinion also seemed to match perfectly with the overall mood of the house. Surya Kiran, though appeared a bit humorous at times, was loathed for his trait of frequently poking his nose into everything and giving unsolicited advices to almost all the contestants. Glimpses to this effect were witnessed a few days into the show when Akhil and Abhijeet tried to counsel the elder contestant about the need for refraining from this habit.

In fact, the mood of the audiences also reflected in the tone with which Nagarjuna broached this topic during Saturday's episode which clearly left Surya Kiran with no valid justification. Even netizens reacted in a similar fashion, thus strongly pointing to a near-unanimity on the elimination of Surya Kiran.

The audiences saved the other contestants Gangavva, Abhijeet and Sujatha from elimination in Saturday's episode. Nagarjuna entertained the audiences and the contestants. Clearly, Nag was handling everything with great ease, in fact far better than he did in the previous season. Perhaps, he has gained immensely from his first Bigg Boss experience last year. Even when he pointed out housemates' mistakes, made interesting observations and evoked some fun with jokes, it all looked very spontaneous, despite the fact that he was using queue cards. He even praised some of the contestants for their performance in the house.

According to reliable sources, today, we have a huge surprise from Nagarjuna. Yes, what you read is right. Pampana Sai Kumar is going to enter the house as a wild card entry.

Pampana Sai Kumar is a character actor but more famous for his comedy kicks in films. He acted in films like ‘Ee Rojullo’, ‘Bus Stop’ and 'Lovers'. Show lovers are pretty much excited about Sai Kumar's entry. Let us wait and see how long he is going to survive in the house.

In the meantime, take a look at the tweets about Surya Kiran's elimination.