Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Popular Contestant To Get Eliminated In Mid Week Eviction

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has picked pace now, the contestants relationships are all unraveling. The show is on high drama and action. So far, nine contestants are left in the house and another two or three elimination are expected to take place in the house. Undoubtedly, viewers are excited to know who will finally walk away with the winner’s trophy name. At the end, it ultimately depends upon the audience and their votes. With just a few weeks left to witness a grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is doing the rounds where Bigg Boss asking all the contestants to pack their bags. All the contestants are seen standing with their luggage in garden area. Bigg Boss is seen asking the contestants to name one person name whom they think as a big competitor to the grand finale. If reports are to be believed, the contestants are believed to say Akhil name and he hasn’t been nominated for this week elimination.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that there could be a mid-week eviction and Akhil is likely to leave the house. We have from learnt from our reliable sources, that Akhil will be sending to secret a room for a while.If he needs anything, he should talk to the camera. The makers of the show have made all arrangements in a secret room. There’s no mid-week eviction, to send one person to a secret room, the makers are believed to have implemented a different strategy to attract the audience as well as to make them glued to their seats. We don’t know how far this news contains truth but this piece of news has become a hot topic on social media. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.