Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 started on September 6th. Contestants like Noel Sean, Gangavva, Lasya, Abjieet,and others have stepped into the BB house to began their journey for the next three months.

The reality show is full of tasks. And now, the first task has been assigned to the contestants of the show by Bigg Boss; everyone one must answer one question in the chits given to them. Surya Kiran said that he used to lie to his mother about his smoking and drinking habits.

Later, it was Monal who shared her memories in her ancestral home and got emotional. The housemates tried to console but she couldn’t control the tears, which lead to a small argument between Abhijeet and Surya Kiran.

Gangavva shares that Monal is missing her father. Mehaboob also bursts into tears after opening the chit. He said that he would like to spend time with his parents if he has only one day left to live. Sujatha got a call from Syed who did from neighbour room and he orders food and other essential things. Noel felt that it is not Bigg boss who has given the task to them but someone else. This led to a heated argument between the housemates. At end of the episode, Abhijeet, Surya Kiran, Akhil, Divi, Mehaboob, Sujatha and Gangavva have been nominated for elimination in the first week.