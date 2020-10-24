Bigg Boss Telugu 4 No Weekend Episode With Nagarjuna Today, Full Details Here!

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the most popular reality shows in Telugu states. It’s a known fact that all show lovers will wait for host Akkineni Nagarjuna to spread his magic on the stage. The latest news doing the rounds that Nagarjuna is not going to host this weekend show as he is busy with the ‘Wild Dog’ shoot. According to the reports that are coming out, Samantha is likely to take the host job for this weekend. If reports are to be believed, this Saturday there will be no weekend episode with Nagarjuna or Samantha. There will be a Dasara special episode on Sunday which starts from 6 pm. The show will be filled with lots of entertainment and there will be no elimination for this weekend, as per the sources. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

But I am sure this is good news for fans and viewers. It is being speculated that Monal Gajjar could get evicted from the show. She has been repeatedly nominated for eviction over the last three weeks but she's escaping the axe with votes. Show organsiers, on the other hand, have nothing to complain as TRP ratings are good and content too is interesting enough to keep the audience engaged. Everyone is busy guessing who will be shown the door this weekend by host Nagarjuna. With just a few weeks left to wrap up season-4, the contestants have managed to entertain the audiences for five weeks and continue to keep everyone engaged with interesting tasks and unexpected twists to the game. Who do you think will face elimination this week? After seeing last week's episode where Kumar Sai was evicted, votes may not guarantee a place inside the house for contestants. The latest buzz is that the organisers may not go by public voting and instead make their own decision on who will be evicted. Will it happen with Monal in this week's episode? Wait and watch.