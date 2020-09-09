Bigg Boss Telugu - One of the most popular controversial reality shows on Television. So far, we have witnessed three seasons with different hosts -Jr NTR, Nani, and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The fourth season was launched on September 6 and it grabbed all the attention. Nagarjuna continued to be the host. There are 16 contestants in the house, only a few of them are popular in the Telugu states.

It is being said on social media that there are many unknown faces in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. On the other hand, Without a doubt, we would say, all Bigg boss lovers will wait for the weekend episode.

Nagarjuna will return to the show on the weekend to spread his love and spell his magic on the small screen. The 'King of Tollywood' will add extra masala in the weekend episodes with the elimination round.

The audiences are eagerly waiting to see who will survive for a long time in the BB house and to whom the host of the show will show an exit door. The contestants nominated for this week's elimination are Abhijeet, Surya Kiran, Akhil, Mehaboob, Sujatha, and Gangavva. The audience are pretty excited to watch the weekend show.

Want to know who is going to be eliminated this week? No worries! We are here to tell you. The buzz on social media is that there will be no elimination this weekend. It is being said on social media that there is no elimination and no contestant will leave the house this weekend. Let us not decode much but wait till the weekend. Watch this space for more updates.