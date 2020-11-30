Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Troll Monal Gajjar For Her Overconfidence

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is making the right amount of noise among the masses. Since the beginning of the show, Akhil and Monal are showcasing themselves as a perfect couple in the house. Fans adore them for their chemistry and often trend Akhil-Monal on social media. The nomination is all set to take place in tonight's episode. In the promo video of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Monal and Akhil are seen fighting with each other. At the end, Monal is yelling at Avinash when the latter is suggesting her to talk in Telugu.

Monal is seen telling Avinash,'You just don't interrupt, everyone has a right to talk here'. Netizens are trolling Monal that if she shouts at others will she get save or what. Recently, Nagarjuna supported Monal and blamed Abhijeet for not taking her to the date which was part of the task. A section of the audience are requesting her to eliminate this weekend as they are unable to see her overreaction in the house. Some of the audience are praising Monal for fighting with housemates and proving herself to the audience why she has to survive in the house by giving stiff competition to fellow mates. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

#monal papa last week baga adindani andaru pogidarani ika avasrmlekuna overaction strt chestundiii ferformance 🤣🤣🤣 #BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/IpnLHyQXzc — My own way💥💥 (@Myownwa35244186) November 30, 2020

#monal 😂🤣 enti malli nominations lo aristhe save avthadhi anukuntundha..😂 valid questions ki answers undavu kani ararvadam mathram baga vachu..🤷‍♀️ #BiggBossTelugu4 — prasu (@prasu_02) November 30, 2020

#Monal is full on over confidence Eppudo povalsindi... Inka chudalsi vastunditanani 🤦#BiggBossTelugu4 — Prakash (@Prakash03934985) November 30, 2020