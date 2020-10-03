Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Troll Gangavva, Find Out Why

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been one of the most-watched shows on Television and this season seems to be the most successful one. The makers of the show are coming up with interesting tasks and the contestants are keeping all their efforts to grab the attention of the audiences.

In a recent episode, a fancy dress competition took place amongst the contestants in the house. All the contestants dressed to nines and the outfits were sponsored by a popular showroom.

All the contestants did a ramp walk and everyone nailed it. After the competition, the men’s team selected Gangavva as the best-dressed woman while the women’s team selected Avinash as the best-dressed man. Both of them have won one lakh rupees gift voucher each.

Now, Gangavva has become the most talked person on social media. A few sections of the audience are not happy with Gangavva becoming the winner in the fashion show. Why the contestants are playing a safe game is the question that is doing rounds on social media. Some of the netizens are saying that they could’ve announced some other contestant instead of Gangavva. Some of them are urging to eliminate Gangavva and are saying to give the winner trophy to her.

The show followers are asking the contestants to stop playing the sympathy game. After Gangavva becoming the winner of the fashion show, netizens are trolling Gangavva badly. If you don’t believe us then take a look at the tweets:

Fashion walk start avakamundhe Female group nundi winner ni expect chesa. #Gangavva untadhi ani 😁 F & M andharu bagane chesaru. 🤪#BiggBossTelugu4 — VEERABRAHMA CHARY ๏ (@MVCHARYZ) October 2, 2020

Fashion show voucher tho paatu cup kooda icheyandi #gangavva ki ..ee show lo amey contribution ento meekey telavali.gangavva ni anavasaram ga highlight chesthunnaru meeru inka mee contestants..audience maatram bore avthunnaru.#BiggBossTelugu4 — archie (@ArchiesK) October 2, 2020

In My opinion, best performers in ramp walk

1.#Noel / #Akhil in male

2. #harika / #sujatha in female I can undeestand #gangavva nd #avinash are havin finance issues. So every1 chosen them.

If thats nt the reason then selection is worsthttps://t.co/WwEtSz72K2#BiggBossTelugu4 — Vamsi Krishna (@vamsidasarik) October 2, 2020

Em cheyyani ee #gangavva ki deniki ichedi...Ee sympathy game lu aapandi ra nayana😬#BiggBoss4Telugu #BiggBossTelugu — Pramoda Paruchuri (@iampramoda) October 2, 2020