Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Troll Gangavva, Find Out Why

Oct 03, 2020, 11:02 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been one of the most-watched shows on Television and this season seems to be the most successful one. The makers of the show are coming up with interesting tasks and the contestants are keeping all their efforts to grab the attention of the audiences.

In a recent episode, a fancy dress competition took place amongst the contestants in the house. All the contestants dressed to nines and the outfits were sponsored by a popular showroom.

All the contestants did a ramp walk and everyone nailed it. After the competition, the men’s team selected Gangavva as the best-dressed woman while the women’s team selected Avinash as the best-dressed man. Both of them have won one lakh rupees gift voucher each.

Now, Gangavva has become the most talked person on social media.  A few sections of the audience are not happy with Gangavva becoming the winner in the fashion show. Why the contestants are playing a safe game is the question that is doing rounds on social media. Some of the netizens are saying that they could’ve announced some other contestant instead of Gangavva. Some of them are urging to eliminate Gangavva and are saying to give the winner trophy to her.

The show followers are asking the contestants to stop playing the sympathy game. After Gangavva becoming the winner of the fashion show, netizens are trolling Gangavva badly. If you don’t believe us then take a look at the tweets:

