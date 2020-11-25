Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Troll Akhil For Getting Jealous Of Abijeet

Over the past few days, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants Abhijeet and Akhil Sarthak haven’t been on good terms. They have engaged in a lot of verbal arguments in every nomination process task. Netizens are trolling Akhil for a long time. Akhil always gets angry if contestants don’t support him. He will never ever understand the situation and will be ready to take revenge on them, when time comes. Last night, Akhil is seen telling to his friends Sohel and Monal that Abijeet gave a big lecture to Monal by saying that ‘I don’t want to swap and I’m not going to ask. But when he got a chance to swap with Monal, why didn’t he speak a single word.

We have already told you, Abhijeet became extremely popular during his stint in the house and his fans came out to support him. Abhijeet fans extended their support by saying that if Abhijeet has a chance to speak he would have asked her but Abhijeet had obeyed the rules of captain Harika and Bigg Boss. There’s nothing wrong in it. Why Akhil feeling so jealous of him. After witnessing Akhil’s behavior in the nomination process, Monal is seen avoiding him and spending time with Abhijeet. Netizens are suggesting on social media that Akhil would learn a lesson from Monal that being good with Abijeet may help him to survive in the house for a longer time. If he messes with him, the Abhijeet army will surely troll him on regular basis. Check out what Netizens are talking about Akhil on social media:

Rey #akhil manchi candidate ra baabu nvu asalu entha neeku support chedhaam annaa #Abhijeet meedha padi yedusthaavey - asalu top 5 ki vachey uddeshaalu unaaya neeku#BiggBossTelugu4 #bigboss4telugu #BiggBossTelugu — Hmm (@Hmm86144451) November 24, 2020

Em psycho gadu Ra e #Akhil gadu..eppudu chudu #Abhijeet meeda padi chastadu..koncham burra vadara babu...#BiggBossTelugu4 — BiggerBoss (@BiggerB24339712) November 24, 2020

Nominate Ayyanu ane badhakante abhi ni save chesinanduke ekkuva edusthunnadu #Akhil gadu em parledu next tym ye reason tho nominate chesina vadike plus literally nuvve nominate cheyyadam valle #Abhijeet enka strong avuthunndu ra metta nayala 😹#BiggBoss4Telugu — ...💔 (@sg_sahu) November 24, 2020

Mogudu kottinanduku kadu , thotikodalu navvinanduku badha annattu (sametha) ...... #Akhil ayana nominated ayyinanduku kadu #Abhijeet save ayinaduku badha paduthunnadu 😬😀@iamnagarjuna #BiggBossTelugu4 — Swathi (@SR_Sripati) November 24, 2020

Why is #akhil crying on #Abhijeet when it was harika's decision to swap? Big boss free ga captaincy iste vidu vaddanakunda puli anachu #BiggBossTelugu4 — Middle Class Indian (@MiddleClassInd8) November 24, 2020