Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is one of the most-watched reality shows in television. In the early days of the show, it faced a lot of criticism from show lovers about contestants as there were no familiar faces to watch in the show. With each passing day, show lovers have started changing their opinions on housemates. Now, all the contestants like Akhil, Abhijeet, Gangavva, Lasya, Devi Nagavalli, Monal, Akhil and a few others have their started having their fan following on social media.

Abhijeet has become the centre of attraction ever since his master plan of kidnapping Divi in Human vs Robot task worked out. The host of the show Nagarjuna was also much impressed for his performance and appreciated him in Saturday's episode. Some netizens claim that Abhijeet is playing the game very carefully and he is changing according to situations. Abhijeet is making funny comments at wild card entry Kumar Sai along with the housemates.

While some are appreciating, others on social media claim that Abhijeet is doing politics inside the house. He has become a lover boy and maintains a good rapport with female contestants: Harika, Monal, Sujatha and new wild card entry Swathi Deekshith. Some of them are trolling him on social media. It remains to be seen how Abhijeet will overcome this and become the winner of this season.