Akkineni Nagarjuna’s ongoing reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has been one of the most entertaining shows on television. If reports are to be believed, the show is believed to be dipping in TRP ratings and looks like the audience, losing interest in the show. The reason behind it might be the elimination process.

Show lovers are upset with the elimination of Devi Nagavalli, Swathi Deekshith and Kumar Sai from the show. Devi Nagavalli, Swathi Deekshith and Kumar Sai are the strong contestants but they got eliminated. It is being said that these three contestants have got huge votes but still they have been eliminated from the show. Netizens are commenting that the makers of the show are giving chance to the contestants who are unfit to the game.

Most of the audience got disappointed with Kumar Sai's elimination. Kumar Sai entered the house as a wild card contestant in the second week of the show. All the contestants have cornered him from the day one of his entry into the show. But, with each passing day, he started focusing on game and performed well in the tasks. Kumar Sai getting eliminated from the show is really disappointing news for his fans. Netizens claim that he deserves to stay in the house. Why show makers eliminated a talented person? Why they are being partial to Monal? Because of Monal, the makers eliminated Kumar Sai? We don’t know what is the exact reason but netizens are posting nasty comments on Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers on Twitter.

Now, one of the most interesting news is that Nagarjuna agreed to listen to Kumar Sai's story. After stepping into BB house, Kumar Sai said that he wanted to narrate a story to Nag. King gave a green signal to listen to Kumar Sai's story and he is on cloud nine with Nagarjuna’s reply. Let us wait and see how Nagarjuna will react to his story.

Unfair elimination of Kumar Sai. @StarMaa thu me bathuku. Why fool people saying votes decide the elimination? #KumarSai deserves to stay in the BB. Inka enduku raa me bokkalo show time bokka #BringBackKumarSai #BiggBossTelugu4. Not fair @iamnagarjuna sir.#justiceforkumarsai — kumar sai anna fan (@MoguduNe) October 19, 2020

@StarMaa @endemolshine @EndemolShineIND Looks like so much conflict of interest happening in #BiggBossTelugu4. Not sure third party audit company is validating process correctly or not. #KumarSai elimination is unethical. Most people voted him. You people are losing public trust. — Murali (@murali_a4u) October 18, 2020

Although I know this news that Kumar Sai eliminated, I hoped that they will at least put in him secret room. Totally unfair. That too to save #Monal and eliminate #KumarSai is the worst decision taken by Bigg Boss Team#BiggBossTelugu4 — Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Voting Results #BiggBossTelugu4 (@iBiggBossTelugu) October 19, 2020