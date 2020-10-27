Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Hail Amma Rajasekhar, Troll Akhil: Deets Inside
Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is garnering a lot of attention from several quarters. The show has begun with 16 contestants, there were three wild card entries and till date, six contestants have been eliminated from the show. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 has reached a crucial stage, contestants are competing with each other in every task to emerge as the winner. It's a known fact that the audience will decide the fate of the contestants. Depending upon the votes, the contestants will either continue their journey in the house or will step out of the house. The votes of audiences matter a lot.
In a recent episode, the nomination process took place, few of the contestants had a bitter fight among themselves. Now, we are here to talk about the fight between Amma Rajasekhar and Akhil. Amma Rajasekhar nominated Akhil by citing the reason that " I didn't like the way you comment on Kumar Sai's elimination." Amma Rajasekhar said that, "We have to motivate eliminated contestants on the stage but shouldn't discourage or insult them. I didn't like your words that's why I'm nominating you."
Netizens are hailing Amma Rajasekhar for taking a stand on Kumar Sai and a few sections of the audience are trolling Akhil for his arrogant behavior. Take a look at the tweets for more information:
#Akhil ippatiki kuda #kumarsai vishayam lo tane correct ani feel autunadu...immaturity peaks lo undi asalu... ah #monalgajjar ni oka co-contestant ga chudakapovatam valla he's taking everything personally... gata 3 seasons chuste these relationships ruin the game #BiggBossTelugu4
— BBcritic (@b_bcritic) October 26, 2020
Loved #AmmaRajshekar's nomination this week!!
Kick that ass #Akhil out!!
Fake person.. fake attitude... Fake friendship.
He nominated #Monal last week to save his a$$#KumarSai's revenge took by Amma!! #Hatsoff!!#BiggbossTelugu #BiggBossTelugu4
— Bindass_Chhori (@Bindass_Chhori) October 26, 2020
Whatever Amma said about #Akhil regarding Kumar Sai matter is absolutely true !!#Akhil is an Idiot who can’t take anything just like Amma... #BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu
— Ok (@StrictlyAsking) October 26, 2020
So #akhil still feeling that he was right in KS topic🙄
Eliminated ayina vaallani insult cheyakudadu akhil
Karivepaku ni kumar sai teesuku raaledu, BB ichchindi.
Evaro okariki karivepaku ivvali
KS didn't insult u. He just guided u. But u insulted him👎#BiggBossTelugu4
— Happy Soul (@HappySo01777185) October 26, 2020
#BiggBossTelugu4
Today #AmmaRajasekhar raised concern words mentioned about #Kumarsai
Looks housemates also got hurt.#Akhil is not at all realising his mistake
— Sid 🐢🐌 (@Sidmakara) October 26, 2020