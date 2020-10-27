Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is garnering a lot of attention from several quarters. The show has begun with 16 contestants, there were three wild card entries and till date, six contestants have been eliminated from the show. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 has reached a crucial stage, contestants are competing with each other in every task to emerge as the winner. It's a known fact that the audience will decide the fate of the contestants. Depending upon the votes, the contestants will either continue their journey in the house or will step out of the house. The votes of audiences matter a lot.

In a recent episode, the nomination process took place, few of the contestants had a bitter fight among themselves. Now, we are here to talk about the fight between Amma Rajasekhar and Akhil. Amma Rajasekhar nominated Akhil by citing the reason that " I didn't like the way you comment on Kumar Sai's elimination." Amma Rajasekhar said that, "We have to motivate eliminated contestants on the stage but shouldn't discourage or insult them. I didn't like your words that's why I'm nominating you."

Netizens are hailing Amma Rajasekhar for taking a stand on Kumar Sai and a few sections of the audience are trolling Akhil for his arrogant behavior. Take a look at the tweets for more information:

#Akhil ippatiki kuda #kumarsai vishayam lo tane correct ani feel autunadu...immaturity peaks lo undi asalu... ah #monalgajjar ni oka co-contestant ga chudakapovatam valla he's taking everything personally... gata 3 seasons chuste these relationships ruin the game #BiggBossTelugu4 — BBcritic (@b_bcritic) October 26, 2020

Whatever Amma said about #Akhil regarding Kumar Sai matter is absolutely true !!#Akhil is an Idiot who can’t take anything just like Amma... #BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu — Ok (@StrictlyAsking) October 26, 2020

So #akhil still feeling that he was right in KS topic🙄 Eliminated ayina vaallani insult cheyakudadu akhil Karivepaku ni kumar sai teesuku raaledu, BB ichchindi. Evaro okariki karivepaku ivvali KS didn't insult u. He just guided u. But u insulted him👎#BiggBossTelugu4 — Happy Soul (@HappySo01777185) October 26, 2020