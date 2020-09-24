Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Appreciate Abhijeet For His Master Plan

One of the most controversial reality shows is ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 4’ which is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna and it is also fetching amazing TRPs for the channel. It has only been three weeks that the show started and contestants have picked up fights. According to sources, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 have planned various interesting twists for the remaining weeks to further escalate the number game.

Bigg Boss gave the task of humans vs robots, and for two days the task has been continuing in the house. Actually, the human team was strong and the team members were Akhil, Amma Raja Sekhar, Divi, Noel, Mehboob and Sohail. Initially, the robot team was a bit weak and the team members were Gangavva, Abhijeet, Ariyana and a few.

Yesterday's episode started with Abhijeet’s idea to kidnap ‘Divi’ from the humans team in the house which led to a heated argument between the two teams. Sohail and Mehboob of the humans team yelled out at Abhijeet and the team for playing cheap tricks in the game. Abhijeet told Sohail to nominate him for next week's elimination instead of arguing with him. Abhijeet also told Noel, who is the captain of the house, that they might have broken their trust but it was all part of the game and requested not to take it personally.

Some netizens are showering praise on Abhijeet for his master plan. Take a look at the tweets:

Really #abhijeet you nailed it bro sitting with swag back side Gangavva and said those words with all shouting , brainless humans 👏👏👏👏👏👏👌👌👌👌👌 #BiggBossTelugu4 — Engineer@Life (@rabbanisk475) September 23, 2020