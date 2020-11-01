Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Gives Clarity Why They Have Been Saving Monal Gajjar!

Akkineni Nagarjuna is not only a popular star but also a perfect host for the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4. He has been hosting the show since the third season of Bigg Boss where Rahul Sipligunj emerged as a winner. The latest edition witnessed seven elimination right from Surya Kiran to Divi, many of the show lovers are making allegations on social media that show organizers are being partial to few contestants especially to Monal Gajjar.

There’s a buzz on social media that Monal Gajjar was supposed to eliminate in Kumar Sai’s elimination round but she was saved from Nagarjuna as she is generating content with her love track with Akhil. Since then, there’s a lot of gossip going about the voting process of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Nagarjuna who returned as the host for the Saturday episode has given clarity that votes will be verified by the third person of audit, then they will eliminate the person who got the least votes. Nagarjuna indirectly informed the show lovers that they are not being partial to any contestant in the show. Nagarjuna's explanation about the voting process clearly hints that they are not saving Monal Gajjar for TRPs, it’s the audience who are supporting her. She is in the house as she fetched majority votes compared to eliminated contestants. Finally, Nagarjuna has responded on the voting process of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

If you are looking forward for tonight's episode, then this piece of news is for you. There are six contestants have nominated for this week eviction are Lasya, Akhil, Monal, Ariyana, Amma Rajasekhar and Mehaboob. It is worth mentioning that, all nominated contestants are in safe zone. No one is leaving the house as there’s no elimination for this weekend. Wait and watch.