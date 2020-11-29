Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Exposes Harika Game Plan, Netizens Thrilled

Nov 29, 2020, 11:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has become the talk of the town on social media. Show makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are leaving no stone unturned in surprising contestants and audience with unpredictable twists and turns. Last night, we saw the host Nagarjuna grilling the contestants in the house especially Abhijeet and Harika. Some of the netizens claim that Nagarjuna seems to have wantedly targeted Abhijeet and Harika. Abhijeet has garner huge fan a base after stepping into Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Abhijeet fans trolled Nagarjuna for trying to break their friendship in the house. In one of the tasks, Bigg Boss housemates announced Harika as the best captain of the season but Nagarjuna didn’t agree with the house decision. He called Harika to the confession room and showed few video clips of why she is not the best captain. Nagarjuna is seen telling to Harika that you are being favoritism to Abhijeet and suggested her to play her own individual game. Netizens are trolling Harika for playing a safe game and they are feeling happy as Nagarjuna exposed her game plan to the audience. Take a look at the tweets:

