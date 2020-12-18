Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna to Eliminate These Two Contestants From Top 5

There’s no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants have managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their television sets, all thanks to the impeccable performance of the contestants. The show which was launched in September is inching close to its grand finale. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 enters a very crucial phase of this season as it inches towards the Grand finale. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 ran more than 100 days, after a few days extension it received owing to the rising TRP. After Monal Gajjar’s eviction last Sunday, the show is left with its top five contestants- Abhijeet, Akhil Sarthak, Harika, Ariyana and Sohel. All eyes are on the finale episode and ardent fans of the show are quite excited to see who will lift the winner’s trophy.

According to the reliable sources, Abhijeet seems to be in the top position followed by Ariyana, Sohel, Akhil and Harika in unofficial polls. Looks like Abhijeet could emerge as the winner of the season. On the other hand, there are high chances for Akhil and Harika are likely to be the first contestants to get eliminated from the top five.

It is worth mentioning here that Bigg Boss evicted contestants are going to appear in tonight’s episode and the show maker has planned a reunion for them. Can’t wait to watch tonight’s episode.