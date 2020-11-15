Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna’s Show To Get Another Two Week Extension?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has become one of the most successful seasons of the show. According to the sources, Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most viewed shows in Telugu states and it is creating a lot of storm. The latest buzz on social media suggest that the makers are planning to extend the show for two more weeks further. It is time for Akkineni and Bigg Boss fans to rejoice as Nagarjuna’s show is all set to extend for a few more days.

The audience will be able to enjoy for two week more and the show is likely to conclude in December end. As per gossip mills, the Bigg Boss Telugu finale date has been pushed from December second week to the final week of the same. Well, that could be the reason, Kumar Sai who was evicted during the sixth week of elimination, will soon make re-entry into the house. Show lovers have requested the makers to extend the show and the TRPs show could have changed for the last week that’s why makers have decided to take this decision. However, there has been no confirmations yet either by the channel or the makers of the show. This news is definitely going to make Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fans happy, as they will now get to see their favorite contestants for a longer time.