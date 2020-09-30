Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Is Monal The Reason For Abhijeet and Sohail's Verbal Fight?

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most controversial reality shows on the small screen. It is no less than a complete source of entertainment. Looks like contestants of the house are meeting the audience's expectations with catfights and love affairs.

Sohel got influenced by Akhil is the question that is doing the rounds in the social media. Those who don’t know, Akhil never shares a good rapport with Abhijeet as the former believed to have a special bond with Monal in the house. Recently, Monal expressed her opinion to Akhil that she likes Abhijeet. Since then, Akhil is a bit upset and is giving 100 percent in the task. The buzz on social media is that Akhil might have encouraged Sohel and Mehaboob to involve in an argument with Abhijeet.

Some of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house are not coming out of the Humans vs Robots task. A few are still holding grudges. Abhijeet asked Sohail to put an end to the task. Sohail lashed out at Abhijeet and says that he can't keep quiet if he calls 'Gully Boys'. Sohail and Abhijeet involves an argument.

Is Monal, the reason behind all these things. Is Akhil really encouraging Sohel to have a clash with Abhijeet? Netizens are sharing their opinions on Twitter. Let us not decode much, but wait for the weekend.

Abhijeet and Sohel are getting trolled on social media. It remains to be seen, what Nagarjuna will say on this. We are pretty sure, Abhijeet and Sohal's verbal fight might have garnered good TRP ratings,

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 airs on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm, while on Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm. If you miss watching the show live, you can watch the episodes later on Disney Plus Hotstar.