Bigg Boss Telugu 4 For Monal Or Audience? Viewers Troll Nagarjuna

Nov 28, 2020, 17:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

Monal Gajjar is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu. She made her grand debut in Telugu with ‘Sudigada’ film but it tanked at the box office. When she was stepped into Bigg Boss house, most of them doesn’t have any clue about her. But, she emerged as a strong contender in the house. Netizens went on to say that Monal is the favorite contestant of Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss show organizers. You may ask us, why? Actually, Monal is the most nominated contestant of this season.

She doesn’t perform any tasks except her triangle love story in the house. Show organizers are keeping on saving her and they are eliminating strong contestants in the house. The latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has gone viral on social media platforms. In released promo, Nagarjuna is yelling at Abhijeet for not obeying the rules of Bigg Boss.

Recently, Abhijeet was refused to do the task of taking Monal to a date. Later, Abhijet asked apology to Bigg Boss seems they haven't convinced by his answer. Netizens are trolling Nagarjuna for being biased towards Monal. That's not all, they went on to say that Bigg Boss is for Monal but not for the audience. Show lovers are slamming Nagarjuna for lashing at Abhijeet for the simple reason and they are creating drama to fetch good TRP ratings. Take a look at the tweets:

