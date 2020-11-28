Bigg Boss Telugu 4 For Monal Or Audience? Viewers Troll Nagarjuna

Monal Gajjar is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu. She made her grand debut in Telugu with ‘Sudigada’ film but it tanked at the box office. When she was stepped into Bigg Boss house, most of them doesn’t have any clue about her. But, she emerged as a strong contender in the house. Netizens went on to say that Monal is the favorite contestant of Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss show organizers. You may ask us, why? Actually, Monal is the most nominated contestant of this season.

She doesn’t perform any tasks except her triangle love story in the house. Show organizers are keeping on saving her and they are eliminating strong contestants in the house. The latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has gone viral on social media platforms. In released promo, Nagarjuna is yelling at Abhijeet for not obeying the rules of Bigg Boss.

Recently, Abhijeet was refused to do the task of taking Monal to a date. Later, Abhijet asked apology to Bigg Boss seems they haven't convinced by his answer. Netizens are trolling Nagarjuna for being biased towards Monal. That's not all, they went on to say that Bigg Boss is for Monal but not for the audience. Show lovers are slamming Nagarjuna for lashing at Abhijeet for the simple reason and they are creating drama to fetch good TRP ratings. Take a look at the tweets:

Biggboss for monal ani pettukoni show name apt ga untadhi #BiggbossTelugu4 #IamWithAbijeet — Y A S H (@544yash) November 28, 2020

@StarMaa create chesina LOVE TRIANGLE ki FULL STOP pettadane ga mee yedupu??#Monal tho #Abijeet anna context funny

Eekkada BB serious statement eecharu dhaniki dheeniki theda ledha?@iamnagarjuna

Task adakapothe vellipovala??Mari tasks adey #Mehaboob yekada?? #BiggBossTelugu4 — Rooba_rooba (@rooba_rooba) November 28, 2020

Every week same script class to #Abijeet

class to #harika

appreciation for #monal

pelli topic for #avinash and

focusing on #ariyana expressions apudu

trying to patch abhi monal

good advices to #sohel

inthena?konchem change cheyyandayya #biggbosstelugu4#Copied — #BiggBossTelugu4 (@RaamNtr) November 28, 2020

#biggbosstelugu4 I am hardcore fan of @iamnagarjuna .from 1995 .but I completely lost respect today based on his hosting..just reading script and targeting #Abijeet every Saturday If no linkup made for #abijeet & #monal on first day this wouldn't have been happened.#IamWithAbi — gangavva007 (@BigbossteluguF) November 28, 2020