Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Left Alone, Akhil Eliminated From The Show

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has picked pace now, the contestants relationships are all unraveling. The show is on high drama and action. So far, nine contestants are left in the house and another two or three elimination are expected to take place in the house. Undoubtedly, viewers are excited to know who will finally walk away with the winner’s trophy name. At the end, it ultimately depends upon the audience and their votes. With just a few weeks left to witness a grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Looking at the latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu, Akhil is all set to get eliminated from the show. Monal shares a close bond with Akhil is seen crying in the promo. We have to wait tonight, why Akhil got eliminated from the show.

It is worth mentioning that the makers of the show have sent Akhil to a secret room. It’s fake elimination as the show lovers want to create competition spirit among the housemates. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.